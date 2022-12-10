Maine’s two casinos do not include screening for weapons at all, which really shocked me. Anyone who has attended a Portland Sea Dogs game, Cross Arena show or an event at the Merrill Auditorium are all quickly screened through metal detection.

When I asked about screening, I was told the management doesn’t feel it’s necessary and players wouldn’t want to wait in line to be screened. I reminded the general manager I spoke with that during COVID-19, his casino forced players to wait in line in the parking lot in the bitter cold because of limited player capacity, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

State gaming laws mandate casinos to hold available hundreds of thousands of dollars at all times to pay potential big winners. Gun violence is something to take seriously.

As a longtime gaming player, I bet during a 24-hour period that both casinos’ security teams could fill a 5-gallon bucket full of Buck knives, box cutters and a few handguns. Patrons would be stunned at the number of weapons that go undetected every day. You never know if someone sitting right next to you could be losing their last household dollar. Scary, if you really think of it.

Let’s remember the parent companies earn tens of millions in profits from these Maine resorts. Investing in high-tech metal detection to protect its guests, especially in today’s unsettling times, is not an unreasonable expectation.

I say both Maine casinos can and should do better. I urge you to contact your state senators and representatives if you’re a Maine gambler. Safety is nothing to bet on.

Willie Audet Jr.

Falmouth