5 GREEN DRAKE LN., UNIT 1053, Sandy River Plantation — $879,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,640 SF

Completed in 2007, this slope side townhome on Saddleback has all the trappings of a mountainside chalet: panoramic views of the White Mountains and Saddleback Lake, vaulted ceilings looming above a grand stone hearth in the common area, a heated mudroom with plenty of space for wet and dry gear storage, radiant heat, and a game room on the lower level, pool table included. It’s a great spot for every season of outdoor fun. HOA fees: $301/month. Listed by Caryn Dreyfuss, Morton & Furbish Agency. See the full listing.

219 COMMONS CIR., UNIT 219, Carrabassett Valley — $189,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 231 SF

Just the basics, please! On Maine’s biggest ski mountain, Sugarloaf, we found the cheapest available property in this category. This little unit is in the 1960s-era Sugarloaf Inn and it looks to be a simple hotel room, with bed, TV, dresser, and even a wall-mounted hair dryer in the bathroom. Perfect for ski bums who need nothing but lunch at The Bag, a drink at the Brew Haus, then a hot shower and warm bed at the end of the day. HOA fees: $337/month.

Listed by John Jabar, Harborview Properties, Inc. See the full listing.

188 BROADWAY DR., UNIT K4, Newry — $599,000

2 beds, 2. Baths, 1,131 SF

This three-level townhome at Sunday River, which looks like it still has many finishings from its 1986 completion, puts the common areas on the main floor, where you can gather around the wood-burning fireplace and gaze at the South Ridge slopes from the deck. A bedroom and bath a piece are upstairs and down. Use the exterior ski locker or mudroom to store gear. This list price includes furnishings. HOA fees: $215/month. Listed by Sally Harkins, Sally Harkins & Co. Real Estate. See the full listing.

