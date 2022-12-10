Greely allowed just one second-half field goal and went on a 22-6 run in the fourth quarter as it opened its girls’ basketball season with a 59-45 win over Fryeburg Academy in Cumberland.

Fryeburg led 31-26 at halftime, and the game was tied 37-37 heading to the fourth.

Sophia Ippolito made two free throws to give the Rangers the lead for good. Reserves Molly Patridge and Lauren Hester broke it open with 3-pointers, and Ippolito added a 3-pointer and four free throws.

Ippolito led Greely with 20 points. Asja Kelman scored 14 and Grier Wright finished with 10.

The Raiders were paced by Mina Milosevic with 21 points and Sydney Shaw with 12.

TRAIP ACADEMY 52, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 44: Emme Hale led the Rangers (1-0) with 28 points as they rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the Seagulls (0-1) in overtime at Kittery.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION 74, POLAND 60: Jackson Libby scored 24 points, Jacob Chadbourne had 23, and the Lakers (1-0) used a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away from the Knights (0-1) at Naples.

Ian Brogan chipped in with 14 points.

Hayden Christner led Poland with 15 points. John Patenaude scored 14 and Shane Yorkey added 12.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, FRYEBURG 0: Richard Gilboy notched a hat trick and Tobey Lappin had two goals and an assist as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete opened its season with a win over Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Troubh Ice Arena.

Hewitt Sykes set up the first two goals. The Red Riots scored three times in the second period to open a 4-0 lead.

Jasper Curtis earned the shutout, making 29 saves. Nate Metcalf stopped 31 shots for the Ice Cats.

MARSHWOOD 6, KENNEBUNK 1: Chase Turcotte scored twice to lead Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble past Kennebunk/Wells in Dover, New Hampshire.

Ayden Lockard had a goal and two assists, and Josh Sawyer, Danny Fuller and Caden Fontaine also scored for the Knighthawks.

Kellen Connor scored in the third period for Kennebunk, which got 47 saves from Alex Robinson.

CROSS COUNTRY

CHAMPS SPORTS NATIONALS: Ruth White of Orono finished 17th at the Champs Sports National Championship in San Diego, completing the 5-kilometer course at Balboa Park in 17 minutes, 55.5 seconds.

Karrie Baloga, a senior from New Windsor, New York, won with a time of 16:49.2. The boys’ champion was Kole Mathison of Carmel, Indiana, in 14:56.6.

