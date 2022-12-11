FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

2. “A Very Mercy Christmas,” by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “This is Christmas,” by Tom Booth (Aladdin)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

6. “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

8. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

9. “Hey, Bruce,” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

10. “Lungfish,” by Meghan Gilliss (Catapult)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

4. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

7. “If I Built a House,” by Chris Van Dusen (Rocky Pond)

8. “First Person Singular,” by Haruki Murakami (Vintage)

9. “It Starts with Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)

3. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

4. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

5. “A Book of Days,” by Patti Smith (Random House)

6. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

7. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

8. “American Midnight,” by Adam Hochschild (Mariner)

9. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

10. “What’s for Dessert,” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

4. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

5. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “And Yet: Poems,” by Kate Baer (Harper)

7. “Islands of Abandonment,” by Cal Flyn (Penguin)

8. “The Confidence Men,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

9. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

10. “The Best American Poetry 2022,” edited by Matthew Zapruder (Scribner)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

