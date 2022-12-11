Things are dying. The Earth. Humans. Our main source of energy, fossil fuels.

The United States has been using fossil fuels for over 150 years. This will change soon, however, whether we want it to or not because the fossil fuel supply has begun to dwindle in recent years. Not only that, fossil fuels have had countless negative impacts on our Earth and our society. That is why we must find new, renewable energy sources as alternatives to fossil fuels before our time runs out.

Fossil fuels burn off CO2 emissions, which have contributed to the process of global warming. A recent study showed that in 2018, 89% of global carbon emissions came from fossil fuels and industry. There are other energy sources we could be using that don’t cause so much harm! To name a couple, solar energy and electric vehicles are both more cost-efficient and kinder to the Earth.

You and I could both be doing small things to inspire people to try renewable energy sources. Encouragement through conversation or writing is a simple yet powerful way that can lead people to begin making moves to switch to solar or be more mindful of their fossil fuel use. I’ve already started encouraging others to think about the Earth, and am becoming educated and aware of fossil fuels and their harm to the Earth myself. Will you help reduce the use of fossil fuels by encouraging others to be aware of alternatives?

Abby Dickson

York

