While Democrats are thrilled that Herschel Walker lost his bid for that last Senate seat, in truth – he won a long time ago. Walker scored a victory for a dangerous sort of populism: for celebrity over substance; for entertainment over authentic engagement; for winning over true public service, and for the us-versus-them thinking that disregards the fact that what holds all Americans together are the same principles and values we hold dear in our Constitution.

People who voted for Walker are often the same individuals who get caught up in conspiracy groups and right-wing extremism, and their numbers are growing. That’s because what’s behind this type of “thinking” are feelings of anger and discontent. Those Republicans, who are only concerned with power at all costs, are doing nothing to dissuade these confused and wounded people. And just because their candidate “lost” doesn’t mean these feelings of having been wronged or minimized are dissipating. On the contrary – now they feel even less heard.

Democrats and others concerned with fostering democracy need to pay attention to those who cheered Walker on – or suffer the terrible consequences of this wide-ranging rage and despair. People make terrible decisions when they feel they are powerless and have nothing left to lose.

Anne Rankin

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: