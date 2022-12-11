ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday.

SUNDAY’S SCORES Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Bengals 23, Browns 10

Cowboys 27, Texans 23

Jaguars 36, Titans 22

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Bills 20, Jets 12

Eagles 48, Giants 22

Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder.

The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) won their fourth straight since a two-game skid, which included a 20-17 loss at the Jets. Buffalo has won at least 10 of its first 13 games for the seventh time in franchise history.

The Jets (7-6) have lost four of six in a slump that has made their playoff chances shaky. New York, which hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2010, entered the week as the AFC’s seventh seed, a win ahead of New England and the Los Angeles Chargers.

White was briefly sidelined twice by injuries to his ribs, and the Jets were hurt by a pair of turnovers in the second half. As a precaution, Coach Robert Saleh said White was sent to the hospital after the game to be evaluated.

One play after White was hurt a second time, backup Joe Flacco lost a fumble while being sacked by Greg Rousseau in the third quarter. The turnover led to Bass hitting a 38-yard field goal to put Buffalo ahead 17-7.

Advertisement

EAGLES 48, GIANTS 22: Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia (12-1) punched its ticket to the playoffs with a victory over fading New York (7-5-1) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hurts improved his MVP credentials by hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor each threw touchdown pass for the Giants, who are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

BENGALS 23, BROWNS 10: Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati (9-4) ended a five-game skid against visting Cleveland (5-8).

The Bengals have won five straight and nine of 11. They remained tied for the AFC North lead with Baltimore.

Burrow finished 18 of 33 for 239 yards, with touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Trenton Irwin and a fourth-quarter interception.

Advertisement

RAVENS 16, STEELERS 14: J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping Baltimore (9-4) overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in a win at Pittsburgh (5-8).

Huntley was filling in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help Baltimore end a four-game losing streak to the Steelers, who also lost their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to concussion protocol.

LIONS 34, VIKINGS 23: Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, leading surging Detroit (6-7) to a win at home against NFC North-leading Minnesota (10-3).

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, including a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. But Dalvin Cook ran for just 23 yards on 15 carries, and Minnesota couldn’t stop Goff.

Detroit has won five of six, its best stretch since its last postseason appearance in 2016.

Advertisement

COWBOYS 27, TEXANS 23: Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and Dallas (10-3) avoided a major upset with a win at home against Houston (1-11-1).

The Texans were in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go, with Houston up by three.

The Cowboys stiffened against a makeshift Texans offense, stuffing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth-down run to give Prescott another shot, he drove Dallas 98 yards on 11 plays.

JAGUARS 36, TITANS 22: Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score, and Jacksonville (5-8) routed Tennessee (7-6) for its first victory in Nashville since 2013.

Jacksonville had four sacks and turned four turnovers into 20 points.

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram caught 11 passes for a career-high 162 yards and had two TD receptions.

The Titans lost their third straight to match their longest skid since Coach Mike Vrabel’s opening season in 2018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous