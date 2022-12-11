PORTLAND – Alicia McCarthy Coyne, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Maine Medical Center.

The incredibly impactful life of Alicia Jean McCarthy began on Dec. 21, 1943. She was born in Portland, a daughter of the late John and Alicia McCarthy. Raised on Munjoy Hill, Alicia attended Cathedral Grammar School before her family moved to South Portland. Alicia graduated from South Portland High School in 1961.

Alicia attended a family wedding in the mid-1960s; the Coyne and McCarthy wedding where she met Peter Coyne. Little did either of them know, but that wedding would be the beginning of a wonderful life together. Alicia and Peter were married in 1967 and soon after began their family.

They raised their children on Codman Street in Portland on the foundations of love, faith and togetherness. They had a very traditional household; Peter worked throughout the week, and Alicia stayed home to care for their children, John and Kathleen.

Being a stay at home mom is such an impactful and influential way to shape children, and that is just what Alicia did. From an early age in her children’s lives, she imparted the importance of having a strong sense of character. She was very foundational, teaching her kids how to properly make a bed, fold sheets, and to take pride in every aspect of your work. As a mother, she led by example and always made the love and support for her children known. Whether it was playing catch with her son, keeping all of Kate and John’s school projects over the years, waiting up in her recliner to “talk” with her kids after a long Friday or Saturday night, or shaking hands at voting locations in the city for her son, Alicia was an incredibly devoted mother who actively invested in her kids throughout their entire lives.

Her family always knew she was a strong woman, but it was never more evident than when she experienced the sudden loss of her beloved husband. After Peter passed away in 2001, Alicia lived the next 21 years with grace and strength. She was fiercely independent, a little bit stubborn, and was the epitome of beauty and Godliness. Over the years, her family credited her strong faith as a source of her comfort in the loss of her husband.

Alicia had a genuine concern and love for all who were in her life. She truly vested in others, and her enjoyment came from spending time with those she loves. However, her greatest joy in this world were her granddaughters. She loved them more than anything else in this life, and had a unique and special bond with each of them. There is a famous quote that states, “To be Irish is to know that in the end, the world will break your heart.” Alicia’s family and friends are heartbroken, but in true Irish spirit, they remain grateful for the incredible life of Alicia, and all she offered this world. Alicia, until you see your family again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Alicia was predeceased by her husband, Peter; sisters Karen Coyne and Michele Nee.

She is survived by her son, John Coyne and wife Patti of Portland, daughter, Kate Coyne and partner Jeff Powell of Windham; granddaughters Delaney Coyne and fiance Michael Atkins of Gorham, Cassidy Coyne of Portland and Amelia Mortero of Windham; great-granddaughter, Laila Atkins; sisters Nancy McCarthy-Marsden of Cape Elizabeth and Mary-Jo Heal of South Portland. Alicia is also survived by many extended family members and dear friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Alicia’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Alicia’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the

National Multiple Sclerosis Society,

P.O. Box #91891,

Washington, D.C.

20090-1891

or by visiting: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memoriam-of-Alicia-Coyne