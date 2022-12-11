HOLLIS – Donald R. Garland Sr., 78, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, at Maine Medical Center. He was born on July 20, 1944, a son of the late Carlton and Arlene Garland.

For over 20 years, he was employed at Sebago Moc and later owned and operated Downeast Service, a landscaping company.

In years past he raced at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway himself; however, in more recent years he enjoyed watching his grandchildren race. He enjoyed wrestling, playing Bingo, and playing cards with “The Big Boys”. He is a former member of the Hollis Honkers Snowmobile Club.

Donald was predeceased by three children, Stephen Garland, Kristi Garland and Darcie Garland; a brother, Kenneth Gay; and his first former spouse, Sandra Lovejoy.

He is survived by his children, Deborah Gagnon and her husband Dana, Patty Kenney and her partner Michael Kenison, Julie Garland, Donald Garland Jr. and his wife Rebecca, Joshua Garland and his significant other Tanya Severance, and Jennifer Pallotta; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his second former spouse, Debra (Smith) Garland.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at South Buxton Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

