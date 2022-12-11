SCARBOROUGH – “With malice toward none and friend to all”

Frank Carroll reluctantly passed away peacefully at the age of 101, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1921 in Portland, the son of Polish immigrants Anthony and Josephine Bojarczuk. Frank graduated from Portland schools and joined the Navy in June of 1941 where he was assigned to a submarine chaser in the Atlantic. Frank was deployed to the Pacific Theater in 1944. He was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for outstanding heroism in support of military operations during the seizure of enemy Japanese-held Iwo Jima, Volcano Islands in 1945. Due to a combat injury, he was awarded the Purple Heart. He also earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal.

Frank graduated from Portland Junior College. He met and married his beloved wife Edna in Portland in 1946. He was employed by J.J. Nissen as office manager.

Frank and Edna moved to Palm Coast, Fla. in 1979. Frank lovingly nursed Edna through a long illness until her death in 1991. He was an active member of the Palm Coast Kiwanis and was a lifetime member of the VFW and Disabled Veterans. Frank was lucky to have two great loves, marrying Sandra Earle in 1992 in Palm Coast, Fla. They enjoyed 19 years of marriage; traveling, entertaining family and friends, and living the good life until her passing in 2011.

In 2013, Frank returned to his home state, living independently at the Betsy Ross House in South Portland where he relished fun times with good friends until his 100th birthday. He worked out daily where he loved making his exercise buddies laugh. Frank was an avid tennis player and athlete who enjoyed good health throughout his life by maintaining a positive attitude and having a glass of scotch every day. Frank’s infectious personality and sense of humor garnered him many friends; he was enjoyed and loved by all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his four children, Ruth Cassidy of Houston, Texas, John (Pat) Carroll of Norway, Joan (Joe) Frustaci of Cape Elizabeth, and Frank/Buddy (Nancy) of Charlemont, Mass.; three stepchildren, Cindy (Bill) Lunderville of Woodman’s Point, New Brunswick, Michael (Pat) Earle of Woodman’s Point, New Brunswick, and Colin (Wendy) Earle of Palm Coast, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

At a later date, Frank will be interred at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Per Frank’s expressed wishes, no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family wants to thank the staff and attendants at the Scarborough Veterans Home and Compassus Hospice for the special attention and care that they provided Frank in his time of need.