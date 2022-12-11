Sheehan Jr., James “Jim” Cornelius 82, of Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 3, in Scarborough. Memorial service, 1-3 p.m., Dec. 16, The Red Parka Pub, Glen, N.H.
