CAPE ELIZABETH – James “Jim” Cornelius Sheehan, Jr., 82, son of James Cornelius Sheehan and Mary Elizabeth (Marion) Hayden Sheehan, born Sept. 27, 1940 in Stratford, Conn., passed peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Jim’s fiery spirit is carried on by his daughter, Colleen Taintor (husband Chris, son Michael and fiancée Jesse Yabrosky, daughter Emily McIntyre and husband David, and son Brian and partner Tobey Solomon-Auger), his son, Jim (wife Maria, children Danielle, Jimmy, and Sydney); his sister, Marybeth Walsh; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, and friends from every stage of his life, too numerous to name but not to be forgotten.

Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife and son, Kathleen, and Michael, who died in 2009, and 1972 respectively.

Jim was born and raised in Stratford, Conn. As a young man he worked in construction, which he really loved. Jim and Kathleen met at Miss Comer’s dancing school when they were in 7th grade. Kathleen then attended Laurelton Hall and Jim attended the adjacent Fairfield Preparatory School, convenient for the romance to continue to flourish. After he and Kathleen were engaged, he built their first home by hand in Huntington, working on it afternoons and evenings after long days on the job site. They were married Nov. 4, 1961, shortly after Kathleen’s graduation from nursing school.

In the spring of 1970, while living in their second home in Huntington, raising three young children, Jim convinced Kathleen to move to New Hampshire and buy the Linderhof Motor Inn, which they owned until 1975. During those years, despite arriving with virtually no hospitality experience, the two and their partners built their lodging, dining, and apres ski establishment into one of the finest in the Mount Washington Valley. The revelers endured long lines in the cold to earn their spot to dance the night away to live music almost every weekend all winter long.

After selling the Linderhof, Jim spent many years working happily in the beer distribution business, first with Silver Brothers and later with Amoskeag Beverages. He loved the visits to the Valley from Miller Lite celebrities, including Larry Bird, Ray Nitzscke, and a host of others from the era. Jim was enormously proud of being a founding father of the annual Mud Bowl, a slippery, fun-filled event benefiting the North Conway Community Center, now in its 46th year. He looked forward to the festivities and antics every year, and was honored to be chosen as the Grand Marshal of the Mud Bowl parade in 2010. The lifelong friends he made while with Amoskeag include the owners of the company, who valued his hard work and good humor, and the many young people he mentored as they started out in the business. He was a demanding but thoughtful boss who made an indelible impression on everyone he worked with.

After retiring from Amoskeag in 2002, Jim and Kathleen enjoyed traveling and camping in some great places, like the National Parks, the coast of Maine, along the bikeways in Canada, and wherever their friends found a great lake for paddling, and biking trails. His grandchildren were especially delighted by Jim and Kathleen’s fifth-wheel RV, a big step up after a childhood of tent camping and the site of many cherished memories. Later in retirement, Jim embarked on yet another career, this one as a shuttle bus driver at Attitash/Bear Peak. There, he made friends with all of the lifties on his early morning rides, and enjoyed the time he spent with the children and their families on their way to and from the slopes.

All who knew Jim were blessed to be a part of his many passions and interests, especially his love of skiing. He and Kathleen shared annual ski trips – throughout New England, and in Colorado, Utah, and Whistler – with their close friends from the Mt. Washington Valley, and later with their children and grandchildren. He and Kathleen rarely missed a ski day with all of the grandchildren, and fostered their love of the sport, dutifully packing and carrying their equipment; sneaking them orders of fries before, during, and after long ski days; and packing M&Ms in their pockets to make sure they had a steady stream of chocolate during their longest days. He also schlepped up many a mountainside to cheer them on during their days racing with the Wildcat youth program. Most of all, he made skiing with his friends and family a priority, creating a magnetic community for all who were up for a few cold runs with him.

Jim and Kathleen welcomed countless guests for Storyland trips, and for weekends skiing, hiking, and biking in the Valley. There was always a meal ready to share and a drink ready to be poured. Their home was warm and inviting, and generosity was a hallmark of their life together. Jim and Kathleen delighted in their volunteer roles for the Wounded Warrior events. Jim was perfectly cast as Santa, since they both loved spoiling all children at Christmas.

Jim taught his children and grandchildren many lessons in his time with them. He had many talents, tackled every project with determination (some might say stubbornness), and was always willing to lend his friends a hand. He taught his grandchildren how to ride a bike, how to take no ‘you know what’ from anybody, how to savor a cold Miller Light on an even colder ski day, how to talk their way out of a speeding ticket, and how to expertly maneuver any hardware store excursion.

Knowing and loving Jim has been a treat for all who had the privilege. His single-minded decisiveness, his gift for a memorable, hilarious, and sometimes profane turn of phrase, sharp sense of humor, and huge heart will be dearly missed.

Jim’s family wants to extend a special thank you to the incredible team of nurses and other staff who have cared so warmly for Jim over the last six years, especially those at The Landing at Cape Elizabeth, and previously at Atria in Scarborough, who made him feel at home.

A memorial service will be held for Jim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at The Red Parka Pub in Glen, N.H. The family will be planning a gathering and burial in Stratford, Conn. in May 2023.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Jim’s name can be made to:

Kathleen Sheehan

Memorial Nursing Scholarship

at http://www.vnhch.org or:

Good Shepherd Food Bank at https://giving.gsfb.org/

