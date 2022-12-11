PORTLAND – Jeannette B. Grigsby, 95, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Dec. 4, 2022.
She was born on March 24, 1927, in Portland where she lived her whole life. Jeannette attended Portland schools and got her GED after leaving school to support her family. She worked at A&P Bakery, Casco Bank, and the Maine Turnpike.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Grigsby Sr. and survived by her son, John Grigsby Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Portland; her grandchildren Jaime (Joe) Wells, John and James Grigsby; great-grandchildren Lily and Ruby Wells.
The family wishes to thank her hospice CNA, Cheryl Douglas for her compassionate care and friendship.
At her request, there will be no services. A private burial will take place at a later date. To share memories of Jeannette or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com
