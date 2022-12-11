SCARBOROUGH – Karen L. Tripp, 85, passed away Thursday Dec. 8, 2022, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Karen was born on June 7, 1937, in Everett, Wash., the daughter of George and Lucinda “Brownie” Walls Kuhblank. She attended local schools in Washington graduating from Mt. Vernon High School, and Pacific Lutheran College with a master’s degree in education.
Shortly after college she married, moved to Maine and was employed as a kindergarten teacher for several years. Karen worked several years at The Trade Exchange, The Tennis Racket, and Jones of New York. In addition, Karen was most proud of her time serving on the Maine Board of Nursing, Ingraham Volunteers Suicide Hotline and as a practice patient for medical students at University of New England.
Karen enjoyed and excelled at crafting, cooking, gardening, and playing piano
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2014.
Karen is survived by her son, Craig Tripp of North Waterboro and his wife Joan, a daughter, Kristin Fournier of Old Orchard Beach and her husband David M.; a brother, Col. Richard Kuhblank of Ocean View, Del. and his wife Lene; six grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Joseph, Danielle, Tucker and Blaise; and two great-grandchildren, Oscar and Beau.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.
Burial will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, Karen has requested donations made to “Dress a girl around the World” at their website http://www.dressagirlaroundtheworld.com
