STANDISH – It is with great sadness that his family shares the sudden passing of Leo J. Dubay Jr. on Nov. 25, 2022.
A resident of Standish, Leo was 52 and born in Caribou to Rolande (St. Amand) and the late Leo J. Dubay Sr.
Leo was so funny, intelligent, and caring. He will be greatly missed. To share a memory or offer
condolences, please visit http://www.mainefuneral.com for a full obituary.
Leo loved
animals and in lieu of flowers, please
consider making a donation in honor of Leo J. Dubay Jr. to:
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland
PO Box 336
Westbrook, ME
04098
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.