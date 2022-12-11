Leo J. Dubay Jr.

STANDISH – It is with great sadness that his family shares the sudden passing of Leo J. Dubay Jr. on Nov. 25, 2022.

A resident of Standish, Leo was 52 and born in Caribou to Rolande (St. Amand) and the late Leo J. Dubay Sr.

Leo was so funny, intelligent, and caring. He will be greatly missed. To share a memory or offer

condolences, please visit http://www.mainefuneral.com for a full obituary.

﻿

Leo loved

animals and in lieu of flowers, please

consider making a donation in honor of Leo J. Dubay Jr. to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

﻿Westbrook, ME

04098

