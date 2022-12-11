PORTLAND – It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Margaret G. O’Brien Aceto, 93, of Portland.

She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Portland. Margaret was the youngest child of seven children of Julia Murphy O’Brien and Peter Joseph O’Brien, both Irish immigrants from the Galway area of Ireland.

Margaret devoted her life to God, her husband Dominic and their nine children. She was a faithful communicant of the many Catholic churches in Portland. She worked endlessly to raise her nine children with the same love of God that her mother Julia raised her with.

Margaret was born on Pleasant Street in Gorham’s Corner where she attended the Staples School. It was here that sadly her father passed away when Margaret was 2 years old from pneumonia and subsequently two of her brothers, Patrick and Thomas O’Brien. Her mother Julia, now a single mother with five children, moved to Federal Street, in Little Italy, where Margaret attended the Kavanagh School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947.

Margaret often spoke with fond memories of her fun-loving childhood with her sisters Bridget (Russo), Mary (O’Brien), Ann (Dalfonso) and her brother, Peter O’Brien.

After graduating, Margaret owned and operated a hair salon in Woodford’s Corner. She met Dominic A. Aceto and they married in 1950. Together they began raising their nine children. Dedicating her time to her family, and becoming the most loving mother any child could hope for, she sold her business and the family moved to a large home on Read Street in 1964. Family gatherings soon filled this house with faith, love and laughter! Among the favorites was a mandatory family gathering on Christmas Eve after mass and Easter Sunday dinner.

In 1969, Margaret began working for The Telephone Company where she would only work nights and split shifts so as to continue to dedicate her love and time to her children. Unsurprisingly, she was loved there as well and soon became known as “Ma Bell.” Margaret’s work ethic was undeniable. She retired in 1989 after the death of her daughter, Janet.

As if being a dedicated wife, raising a family of nine and working wasn’t enough, Margaret donated over 6000 hours of knitting to Mercy Hospital to clothe children in need.

Margaret wishes to be remembered mostly for her faith in God, her devotion to her loving husband, and for her unconditional love for her children.

We also remember Mom for her selflessness, love of life, her fun-loving ways, singing songs and rhymes, and always believing in the best of everyone!

In addition to her parents and six siblings, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Dominic, of 70 years; and her daughter, Janet.

She is survived by her children Cathleen (Robert Reardon), Maureen (Thomas Peters), son-in-law (John Shannon), Marijo (Joseph Hamilton), Ann Marie (Kevin Rogers), Dominic Aceto, Anthony Aceto (Stacy Bolduc), Julie Aceto and Joleen (Richard Segal); 13 grandchildren, Jessica Shannon (Russ Boisvert), Christina Hamilton (Kevin Lee), Todd Shannon, Joseph Hamilton (Amanda-Lynne Walker), Jonathan Hamilton, Jenna Segal (Joseph Flynn), Adriana Aceto (Noah Liebel), Kayla Segal (Adam Routhier), Brian Reardon, Joseph Dubail, Ella Dubail and Margaret and Emma Aceto; and 11 great-grandchildren, Erik and Leif Boisvert, Sophia Segal, Frank Lagueux, Declan and Cameron Lee, Nolan Segal, Donnie Hamilton, Maeve and Rowan Routhier and Vivian Liebel.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Ross Wadland, MD, Dr. Edmund Sears, MD and the staff at Mercy Hospital for their care and compassion given to Margaret. A special thank you to Barbara Mulkern, family friend and nurse, for her loving care over the years.

Prayers for Margaret will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the chapel of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where all are welcome to attend. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A celebration of life for both Margaret and Dominic will follow at The Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Margaret G. Aceto may be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105 or

Leukemia Research Foundation,

191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105,

Northfield, IL 60093

God Bless!

