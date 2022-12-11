ASBURN, Va. – Norman Arthur Lyford, 93, of Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, Va., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Norman was born on Sept. 24, 1929 in Augusta, to parents Lydia Whitcomb Lyford and Charles Peck Lyford and two older sisters, Dorothy Lyford Dennett and Evelyn Lyford Combellack, and a brother who died before Norman was born.

Norman served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and continued his service in the Air Force Reserves as a Captain into the 1970s.

In 1952, Norman married his college sweetheart Ellen Loraine Blue of Brownville Junction. They had two daughters, Carolyn Ellen Lyford and Jeanne Elizabeth Lyford and were married for 64 years until Ellen’s death in 2017.

Norman graduated from Cony High School class of 1947; earned his Bachelor of Science in Education at Farmington State Teachers College class of 1952; his Master of Science degree in Industrial Psychology from Purdue University in 1957, and his Doctorate of Education in Psychology from Temple University in 1964.

Norman began his career as a psychologist with the CIA in 1964. In 1970 he moved with his family back to his home state of Maine to begin his private practice as an Industrial psychologist. In 1981 he received a call asking him to return to the CIA, which he accepted and worked until his retirement in 2000 at the age of 71.

In 1990 Norman and Ellen joined Saint David’s Episcopal School and Church in Ashburn, Va. where they were regular parishioners and where Norman was involved with the Shepherd Group for many years. Norman’s funeral was held here on Saturday, Nov. 12 with the Rev. Mary Kay Brown officiating. The Air Force paid their respects by playing Taps at the gravesite. Norman was buried beside Ellen in the cemetery on the church grounds.

Norman leaves behind his family to cherish his memory including daughters Carolyn Lyford Sullivan of Ashburn, Va. and Jeanne Lyford Lambert of Falmouth; his grandchildren Andrew William Sullivan of Vermont, Michael Thomas Sullivan of Ashburn, Va., Lydia Grace Lyford Sullivan of Ashburn, Va., Dr. Jonathan Paul Lambert of Padua, Italy and Gregory Norman Lyford Lambert of NYC.; his sister-in-law, Una Blue of Brownville Junction; many nephews and nieces, David, Roddy, Malcolm, Debbie, Karen, and Elizabeth Blue; Barry and David Dennett; and Susan Combellack Watson and Janie Combellack Fennessey.

Share condolences with the family http://www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com.

Memorial gifts may be made to:

St. David’s Episcopal Church and School

43600 Russell Branch Parkway

Ashburn, VA 20147 or

Eastern Loudoun

Adult Day Center

45140 Bles Park Drive

Ashburn, VA 21047

Checks payable to Loudoun County with “Eastern Loudoun County Adult Day Center on” memo line.

