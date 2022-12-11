Portland police are investigating a possible overdose death in the area of the Walgreens parking lot and Bayside Trail off Marginal Way.

The man’s death was reported around 9 p.m. Friday, Major Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

“Nothing suspicious but an autopsy will have to determine the cause and manner of death,” Martin said in an email Sunday.

Updated statistics on the number of drug overdose deaths in the city were not immediately available Sunday. Police reported in July that the number of fatal drug overdose deaths in the city had already exceeded 2021 numbers.

As of July 5, police had responded to 28 fatal overdoses in Portland, compared to 23 in all of 2021. Police also reported an 84% increase in overdoses overall compared to the same period in 2020 and 2021.

The trends mirror a statewide increase in overdoses. Through the end of May, the state had reported 3,962 overdoses, compared with 3,292 in 2021 during the same time period. There were 266 fatal overdoses in the state through May, above the 244 recorded in Maine through the same period last year.

