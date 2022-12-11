BASKETBALL

Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s layup with 13 seconds remaining lifted Raptors 905 to a 100-99 win over the Maine Celtics in a G League game Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Maine led 99-96 with 1:12 to go after an alley-oop dunk by JD Davison, but Ron Harper Jr. answered with a dunk, and the Celtics missed three shots on their next extended possession.

Mfiondu Kabengele was short on a turnaround jumper as time expired.

Reggie Perry and Justin Champagnie each scored 23 points for the Raptors.

Denzel Valentine led Maine with 25 points, going 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Marial Shayok scored 15 points, and Kabengele (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Luka Samanic (11 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

It’s the latest big move for free-spending owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets during a dizzying week. Senga figures to slot into the middle of a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Ockie Strydom of South Africa claimed his first European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.

Strydom made four birdies in his first five holes after the turn to seize the lead. He finished with a 3-under 69 and 18-under total.

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui closed with a 68 to take second place.

QBE SHOOTOUT: Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years.

Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, that would have forced a playoff.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Wendy Holdener improved on her second position after the opening run to finish 0.47 seconds ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States in a slalom race at Sestriere, Italy.

Holdener moved into second place in the overall World Cup standings, 19 points behind Shiffrin.

• A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup men’s slalom of the season for the third victory of his career.

The 22-year-old Norwegian skier finished 0.84 ahead of Austria’s Manuel Feller on the Face de Bellevarde course in Val d’Isere, France.

