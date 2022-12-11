Caroline Bornemann and Jaycie Christopher each set a career high while combining for 55 points Sunday, and Maine ended a four-game losing streak with an 88-60 win over Army in a women’s basketball game in Orono.

Bornemann, a junior, scored 29 points, surpassing her previous high of 21 from last season. She also grabbed nine rebounds as Maine improved to 4-7.

Christopher, a freshman from Skowhegan, more than doubled her previous high of 12 points. She made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Adrianna Smith contributed 14 points and six assists despite playing only 17 minutes.

Sam McNaughton scored 14 points for Army (2-7), which is coached by former UMaine player Missy Traversi.

(10) IOWA STATE 84, JACKSONVILLE 50: Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cyclones (7-2) rolled past the Dolphins (5-3) in Ames, Iowa.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 50, MERRIMACK 47: The Black Bears (6-4) took the lead with a 14-2 run early in the second half and held on for a win over the Warriors (2-11) in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Kellen Tynes led Maine with 12 points and also had five steals. Peter Filipovity added 11 points and Gedi Juozapaitis had 10.

Jordan Minor scored 19 points for Merrimack, which missed two 3-point attempts in the final 12 seconds.