The planets and stars have aligned in such a way that a triumvirate of sensational Portland area singer-songwriters will be playing a show together on Friday in Portland.

For one night only, you can see Cilla Bonnie, Sara Hallie Richardson and Katie Matzell playing mostly original music, with a handful of covers thrown in. Expect three-part harmonies that you won’t soon forget.

In addition to their singing, Richardson will be on guitar and Bonnie will be on bass. Accompanying the trio will be Richardson’s partner, Dustin LeVasseuer, on drums, Matzell’s partner, Adam Frederick, on bass and Bonnie’s partner, Emmett Harrity, on keys. In other words, this is one heck of a family band!

I reached out to Bonnie, Richardson and Matzell to get the lowdown on how this show came to be and what they’ve all been up to lately.

But first, a little 101 on all three of them, in case you’re unfamiliar.

Bonnie grew up in Sanford, and after spending a combined dozen years in Boston and Los Angeles, she moved to Portland four years ago. Over the past 15 years, Bonnie has played, toured and recorded on numerous projects. She describes her music as a blend of R&B-inspired groove with structure similar to Radiohead.

Along with her solo work, Bonnie plays bass for Boston-based soul artist Ali McGuirk.

In 2020, Bonnie released her fourth recording, called “August,” home to six tracks. “Cry for Me” is a breezy tune that clocks in at just over two minutes and, despite its bitter sentiment, is entirely catchy and groovy with Harrity’s keen keys. The lyrical angst continues with the slow and moody “Telling Me Lies.” The final track is a cover of Radiohead’s “Myxomatosis.” A radical departure from the original, Bonnie’s version has an almost bluegrass feel to it that is punctuated with keys and percussion. I love it.

Find Bonnie on Instagram at instagram.com/cillabonniemusic.

Richardson hails from the Camden area and has called Portland home for many years. She performs and writes music in folk, indie and electronic styles and cites Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush and Bjork as significant influences. Dense vocal harmonies and soaring melodies are the hallmarks of her sound, and she loves to combine synthetic and acoustic orchestral sounds.

Richardson moved to Los Angeles in 2016 for a few years, where she continued to grow her career, was hired by world-renowned producers and gained recognition for her songwriting. Here in Portland, she works for the Portland Symphony Orchestra as the annual fund manager and continues to write and perform solo, with other songwriters and as part of the Amarantos Quartet.

A decade ago, Richardson released the EP “Restless,” home to the riveting “What Would It Be Like.” Three years later came the full-length album “Phoenix” with the enthralling tune “Sonorous”.

As for the here and now, Richardson is getting back into creative mode. “I’m writing new material and figuring out how to balance life as a new mother and a singer-songwriter.” This show is the first featuring her original work since she had a baby last December. Find Richardson on Instagram at instagram.com/shrmusic714.

Matzell is originally from Wiscasset and lives on Peaks Island. In 2018, she released the EP “Brick Sidewalks,” which yours truly described as “fierce and dazzling.” I also said that Matzell’s vocals are “sweet, full and gorgeous with a richness to them to make the songs burst all the more.” I gave the songs a fresh listen and will happily double-down on what I said four years ago. The five originals are all terrific, especially “Don’t They Say” and “That Kind of Love,” and her version of the George Harrison-penned Beatles tune “I Need You” is divine.

Matzell was nominated by the New England Music Awards in 2018 for female performer of the year. She has both performed and collaborated with notable regional and national acts while touring the Northeast in support of her debut release.

“I’m working on new music and figuring out how to put it out there and play shows in this new world and industry that is constantly evolving,” said Matzell who added that she is still figuring out how to honor her desire to be creative and perform without burning out like she was pre-pandemic. Find Matzell on Instagram at instagram.com/katiematzell.

Richardson and Matzell go back many years as members of Portland’s music scene, and Richardson met Bonnie in Los Angeles in 2017. Their kinship blossomed upon their return to Maine. Matzell met Bonnie at a gig in Boston, and shortly after, Bonnie moved back to Maine.

All six of the musicians who will be playing on Friday played a show together in New Hampshire last year, and it was such a blast that Matzell led the charge to do it again. “It was pretty special blending our voices on Sara’s songs originally and getting to play a show with our partners as the ‘family band,’ so we wanted to find a way to do it again,” explained Matzell.

An Evening with Cilla Bonnie, Sara Hallie Richardson and Katie Matzell

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

