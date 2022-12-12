In recent years, a president has shown us the negative consequences of electing a candidate without experience of service or understanding of his job. Sadly nowadays many people can’t be trusted to adhere to traditional but unwritten and unenforced rules of ethics, morality, and government. The 2024 election cycle has already begun because the impeached ex-president businessman has declared his candidacy, so it is very important that Congress establishes some hard and fast rules for him and every candidate.

In business, anyone who applies for a job needs to show that they understand the job, are qualified for it, and agree to its conditions. Also, any immigrant to this country who wants citizenship has to pass a test about American history and the Constitution. It should be no different for a born American who wants to run for a government office, especially the most important in the land.

The candidate needs to realize that if elected they would be an employee of the government of the American people, not the boss of it, and they have to work with the rest of the government for the benefit of all the people, not just their political party, religion or sect. Their salary and the perks of the job are set. They cannot use the job to enrich themselves or their associates.

Therefore the candidate must make full disclosure ahead of the primaries of their finances, their personal and family history, connections foreign or domestic, and physical health. And if they swear the oath to the constitution, they must stick to it. Laws, not suggestions.

The future of America as a country depends on it.

Julie Stackpole

Thomaston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: