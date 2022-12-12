HIRAM — The Richmond boys basketball team used a 15-5 third quarter run to build a 35-23 lead and hold off the Hawks 46-41 on Monday.

Wyatt Cassidy had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Bobcats (1-0), while Logan Zoulamus added 12 points.

Carson Black led the way for Sacopee Valley (0-2) with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 57, BOOTHBAY 29: Jayce Brophy scored 31 points to lead the Cougars to a win over the Seahawks in Dixfield.

Grace Robbins added eight points for Dirigo (1-0).

Tatum French led Boothbay (0-2) with 12 points, while Magen Burge added 10 points.

