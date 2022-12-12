Three more people are suing the Catholic Diocese of Portland, alleging sexual abuse by an Augusta-area priest in the 1960s.

All of the lawsuits center on the Rev. John J. Curran, who allegedly abused the three victims between 1962 and 1964 when they were between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, according to a statement from their attorney, Michael Bigos.

HOW TO GET HELP IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can call 1-800-871-7741 for free and confidential help 24 hours a day. TO LEARN more about sexual violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website. IF YOU or someone who you is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can also call the Maine Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 1-888-568-1112. FOR MORE information about mental health services in Maine, visit the website for the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

There are now 11 cases filed against the church since lawmakers lifted statute-of-limitations restrictions in 2021 on when victims of alleged abuse may file civil claims.

One of the new lawsuits alleges that Curran groomed Andre M. Fortin, who was 13 and lived across the street from St. Augustine Church. The two other plaintiffs have asked not to be named. The Press Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse without their consent.

Fortin said he was selected to train to enter the priesthood, and Curran, recognizing that Fortin’s family was experiencing economic hardship, helped secure a scholarship for Fortin at a Canadian seminary, and continued to abuse Fortin when he returned home on holidays and vacation, the lawsuit contends.

Curran was featured in a 2004 report by the Maine Attorney General’s Office that detailed dozens of cases of alleged sexual abuse by members of the Catholic clergy. Curran died in 1976.

Each of the 11 lawsuits allege the diocese knew about past abuse, chose not to stop it and failed to warn other parishioners’ families for decades.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Scarborough woman suing Portland’s Catholic Diocese for failing to stop known abuser in 1960s

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: