Rotary has a way of bringing community leaders together, sharing their professional talents, and commitment to serving others. People they may have never met or may never meet.

In 1971, the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club gained a member who went above and beyond to help citizens in his community. Earl A Goodwin became one of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Clubs’ most dedicated fundraisers. Once introduced to Rotary, he immediately involved himself with projects that benefited the less fortunate. It became his passion.

Identified as “Earl the Pearl,” a few of his greatest inspirations were Rotary Park, LaKermesse, and the York County Ice Arena. His long-term commitment to serve others is something he never deviated from. People would often see Goodwin lead or initiate projects that benefited the community.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” said fellow Rotarian Jim Godbout. “Earl shined in his unselfish actions as a giving member to youth and his dedication to our Rotary club supporting so many near and far.”

Goodwin was recognized as selfless and dedicated to local and statewide youth sports. Perhaps his greatest role in the community was his dream job as general manager of the Biddeford Ice Arena. He loved being involved not only with the high school hockey teams but even with those just learning to skate and with the many adults participating in the various men’s leagues and skating programs.

One of his last wishes was to ensure local citizens who need help can make a request through the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club. The family requested in lieu of flowers, consider contributing to Goodwin’s memory to the Earl A. Goodwin Charitable Fund. “Over $9,400 has been collected to date,” said Biddeford Saco Rotary President Brenda Pollock. “I’m certain Earl is smiling knowing that even after his passing earlier this year, giving to people in need in his honor, will continue.”

The club held a Kindness in the Community Day on Dec. 7 in Goodwin’s honor. In place of their regular meeting, Rotarians were tasked with completing an act of kindness within 90 minutes. Kindness in the Community Day was underwritten by the Earl A. Goodwin Charitable Fund and all acts of kindness were done in his honor to benefit local children, seniors, and veterans.

The Earl A. Goodwin Charitable Fund will remain open to accept donations indefinitely. Anyone who would like to contribute can donate in Goodwin’s memory to the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Earl A. Goodwin Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 298, Saco, ME 04072. For more information on the Kindness in the Community Day or the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club, visit their website: Biddeford-sacorotary.org. #kindness #kindnessmatters #Rotary

