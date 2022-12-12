The latest from the Footlights Theatre reimagines the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life,” a heartwarming 1946 film starring Jimmy Stewart. The movie is pretty hard to avoid on TV this time of year, not that anyone would necessarily want to. But this show definitely spruces up its message.

IF YOU GO WHAT: “It (Was) A Wonderful Life” WHERE: Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth REVIEWED: Dec. 8; continues through Dec. 22 TICKETS: $20 CONTACT: 207-747-5434; thefootlightstheatre.com

Michael J. Tobin, the tireless impresario of the Footlights Theatre, has adapted the film’s story into a 70-minute, one-man show that’s heavy on the laughs while still getting across the movie’s all-embracing message of hope and good cheer.

Under the direction of Rachel Flehinger, a comedian by trade as well as a teacher and actress, a fully engaged Nick P. Soloway takes on all the roles in the story of an idealistic good guy who rediscovers what’s important in life by leaving it behind for a time.

The details of central character George Bailey’s early life, full of heroic acts and far-reaching dreams, unfolds with Soloway mixing narration with near breathless dramatization. A few brief sound clips from the film are played and those, along with (intentionally?) missed cues and ill-timed sound effects, created a loose comical sense to match the actor’s variously stylized approaches to character in the opening performance.

Male, female, young and old vocal inflections and accents kept the action lively as George’s brother Harry, wife Mary, their kids, evil Mr. Potter, clever angel Clarence and others all quickly came to life through Soloway.

Dressed in 1940s casual style, the actor set the tone of the show early, acting out a one-minute synopsis of the story before beginning it all over again at a slightly less hectic pace. Soloway only occasionally referred to notes on a lectern placed amid the vintage Christmas decorations that filled much of the cozy, candle-lit set in the intimate theater space in Falmouth. He also employed a few special effects to keep things moving. But, most of all, he wrapped a colorfully folksy feeling around this package of classic storytelling.

Through some well-placed asides (“I like this part,” he commented at one point), Soloway deftly let the audience know he was in on the jokes while maintaining a theater trouper’s commitment to spiritedly completing the performance.

George’s harrowing, darker moments before divine intervention leads him back into the light were recreated and the whole show was eventually summed up with a sweetly satisfying sense of “whew.”

Despite this world premiere adaptation’s past tense title and brisk clip, the show’s genuinely funny and friendly attitude will likely convince audiences that it still must be a wonderful life when such highly entertaining theater pieces are here to renew the warmth of the holiday season.



Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

