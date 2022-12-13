Bath police will be operating sobriety checkpoints through New Year’s Day looking for drivers under the influence during the holiday season.

The ramped-up enforcement effort comes as part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a news release.

“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said Bath Police Deputy Chief Michelle Small. “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. The Bath Police Department is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that as they head out to the holiday festivities, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” Small said. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are too many resources to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”

It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Punishments for drinking and driving can range from jail time and a $10,000 fine to revocation of a driver’s license.

Deputy Chief Small recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your Local, County or State law enforcement agency

· Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make a plan to get your friend home safely.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

