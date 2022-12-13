Andrew Cheever, Cheverus/Yarmouth junior, forward: Coming off a season in which he had 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 games, Cheever is the top returning scorer for Cheverus/Yarmouth. The co-op team, in its second full season, will look to build off a season in which it advanced to the Class B South quarterfinals.

Jasper Crane, Gorham senior, goalie: First-year coach Shawn Sullivan called Crane the backbone of the team. A four-year starter in between the pipes for the Rams, Crane had an .875 save percentage and 3.89 goals-against average last season. His play will be important for a team looking to make a run to the playoffs.

Jasper Curtis, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior, goalie: Curtis won 10 games last season, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average. He should once again be one of the top goaltenders in Class A, and will be a pivotal player as the Red Riots look to contend for a state championship.

Richie Gilboy, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior, defense: One of the top defensemen in Class A, Gilboy is also an offensive threat. He had a hat trick in the Red Riots’ season-opening 5-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills, and is coming off a season in which he had eight goals and seven assists.

Wyatt Grondin, Scarborough sophomore, forward: As a freshman last season, Grondin scored three overtime winning goals in the postseason to help the Red Storm win the Class A state title. Grondin had 10 goals and 11 assists last season, and will be counted on to be a key offensive player for Scarborough this season.

Mitch Ham, Falmouth senior, forward: One of the top returning scorers in the state, Ham had 19 goals and 22 assists last season. He’ll lead the Navigators’ top line and provide leadership to a talented team with just four seniors and 13 sophomores on the roster.

Nick Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth senior, defense: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Laughlin had 13 goals and 19 assists for the Capers and was a named to the Class B South coaches all-region first team. He’ll be a mainstay on the blue line for Cape Elizabeth again this season.

Kyle LeSieur, Thornton Academy senior, forward: The Trojans’ top returning scorer, LeSieur had 10 goals, including three on the power play, and 14 assists last season to finish tied for the team lead with 24 points. LeSieur will look to be an offensive catalyst again as Thornton Academy looks to get back to the Class A state championship game.

Nick Marro, Brunswick senior, forward: Marro led the Dragons to the Class B state title last season, with 21 goals and eight assists. A Varsity Maine All-State selection as a junior, Marro will captain Brunswick this season as the Dragons try to repeat as state champ.

Owen McManus, Camden Hills junior, forward: McManus averaged a goal per game last season, scoring 14 goals and four assists in 14 games to help the Windjammers win the Class B North title and reach their first state championship game. Because Camden Hills lost nine seniors from last season’s squad, McManus will take on a bigger leadership role.

Luke Patterson, Brunswick senior, goalie: One of the top goalies in Class B, Patterson returns after his 31-save shutout in the state championship game last season. As a junior, he had a .908 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average on the way to 18 wins for the Dragons.

Bryce Poulin, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln/Oceanside/Boothbay/Hyde junior, forward/defense: After playing forward and defense last season, Poulin will begin the season at center for the Eagles. He had nine goals and seven assists last season, and Coach AJ Kavanaugh expects Poulin’s offensive production to increase.

Alex Robinson, Kennebunk/Wells senior goalie: Robinson returns to the Rams after playing junior hockey last season, and Coach Sean Smith feels his netminder immediately becomes one of the top goalies in Class B South. At 6-foot-2, Robinson is a big, athletic goalie who moves well in the crease.

Jamie Sperlich, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach senior, defense: A versatile player who can play a number of positions, Sperlich was a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season after scoring 10 goals with 14 assists. He’ll once again be one of the top two-way players in Class A.

Landon Werner, Greely junior, forward: A tall, rangy player, Werner should emerge as a playmaker for the Rangers this season, according to Greely Coach Barry Mothes. Werner had 13 goals and seven assists last season and was the team’s third-leading scorer. He will be a key in even strength and special-teams situations.