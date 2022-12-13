LEWISTON — The woman found dead in the hallway of a Pierce Street apartment house Sunday night has been identified as 25-year-old Lacresha Howard.

Police said Tuesday they are searching for 40-year-old Eddie Massie of the Lewiston area with a warrant charging him with murder. Massie is described as armed and dangerous.

Howard’s body was found inside an apartment at 108 Pierce St. Sunday night. Police have not said how she died, although several witnesses reported she had been shot in the head.

The death of Howard was ruled a homicide on Monday and the search began for Massie, also known as Fast Eddie and TT.

“Massie is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public,” according to a State Police press release.”

Lewiston and Maine State Police spent the day Monday interviewing witnesses in and around Lewiston and processing the crime scene.

Advertisement

Howard is also known locally as Lacresha Ida-Mae. According to friends, she’s a mother and has several relatives in the area. She had lived in the Rumford area for a time.

No motive for the killing has been offered. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, Massie remained on the loose.

A dedicated tip line has been set up at the Lewiston Police Department to receive calls from the public with information on Massie’s location. The dedicated line for the public is 207-513-3001 extension 3324. Massie is described as a black male, six feet, four inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police said he walks with a limp.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: