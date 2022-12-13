The developers of The Shops at Falmouth Center had hoped to get the go-ahead for their project before winter, but the Falmouth Planning Board voted 3-2 last week to table the proposal pending more information, including the results of a traffic plan review.

Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers updated the board Dec. 12 on its plans for the project, which includes two mixed-use buildings at 271 and 291 U.S. Route 1 adjacent to the Falmouth Shopping Center. The two-story and five-story buildings would include retail and office space and apartments.

Steve Bushey of Gorrill Palmer, working with developer Steve Baumann, told the board he is confident in the project’s success.

“We’re here for action tonight,” Bushey said. “The project is ready to move forward.”

But Thomas Errico, senior associate at T.Y. Lin International, told the board he has not had time to provide a peer review of a traffic plan, which is one of the steps toward approval. The plans he has seen so far are reasonable, he said.

“In spirit, the plan is what I was thinking about,” Errico said.

Board Vice Chairperson David Sinnett said the peer review is important.

“I think this is clearly the right direction, but there are still many details to make sure are right,” Sinnett said.

Board member Jamie Mason was among the members voting to table the proposal.

“I feel for the applicant, but I feel like this is putting a lot of pressure on staff and peer review,” Mason said. “I feel like we’re not doing our job by approving a plan that’s not complete.”

The latest updates to the project mainly center on ensuring that traffic patterns around the site would allow safe and effective traffic flow through town.

Bushey said alignment of the plaza’s entrance driveway has been adjusted following concerns from Planning Board members and staff at the last meeting. The realignment provides for a controlled four-way stop, and would include sidewalks and 11-foot travel lanes.

He also noted that the addition of sidewalks will allow for more foot traffic in the area.

