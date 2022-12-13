Yes, I know my child is sick. That would be the reason I’m calling my pediatrics office for a sick visit.



A few weeks ago, my 3-year-old was running a fever and sick with – well, something, but I didn’t know what. I had run to the store for more children’s Tylenol or Motrin, only to find the shelves completely empty of both. We eventually found some at another store, but in that mad rush, and the illness having gone on a few days, I called our pediatrician’s office to schedule a sick child visit.



The pediatric office policies as of late I found to be … well … nonsensical for a place supposed to take my children for continuity of care, well or sick. After being on hold for over half an hour, I was asked if my child had tested positive for COVID, a reasonable question.

I expected to have her tested for COVID there, actually, along with the rapid strep and influenza tests. When I was informed that they would not see her until she had tested negative for COVID, I made clear they knew this was a sick child visit and that I’d be happy to come and have her tested there for COVID first (I’d taken my kids to be tested there for COVID several times over the last few years). But they won’t see my sick child for a sick visit until I prove my child is … not sick?

So much for continuity of care. And pediatric health.

Heather Chase

Lyman

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »