CAMDEN HILLS — Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points and Elena Willis had 12 as the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team cruised past Camden Hills, 55-32 on Tuesday night.
Julianna Allen chipped in eight points for the Eagles (2-0).
Leah Jones led Camden Hills (0-1) with nine points.
SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 45, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Breckyn Winship had 16 points and seven steals to lead the Guardians (1-1) at Eliot.
Ellie Leach added 16 points and Bri Cluff hauled in 10 rebounds for Seacoast, which used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to put it away.
Paige Tyson led Pine Tree (0-1) with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WINTHROP 79, WISCASSET 13: Cole Bard scored 15 points as the Ramblers (1-1) handled the Wolverines (0-1).
Braden Branagan and Carter Rivers each added 11 points for Winthrop.
Dylan Akers led Wiscasset (0-1) with 9 points.
SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 75, PINE TREE ACADEMY 40: Sunny Johnson scored 18 points with 20 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists to lead Seacoast Christian (1-1) over Pine Tree Academy (0-1) at Eliot.
Eli Cardinal added 19 points and Seth Vegas had 13 for Seacoast, which led 38-20 at halftime.
Shalom Kwitonda led Pine Tree with nine points on three 3-pointers.
LISBON 66, BUCKFIELD 33: The Greyhounds (1-1) pulled away in the second quarter and ran to an Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Bucks (0-2) in Lisbon.
Levi Tibbetts scored a game-high 17 points for Lisbon, which outscored Buckfield 24-8 in the second. Aidan Parker added 12 points for the Greyhounds.
Ayden Jefferson paced the Bucks with 14 points.
