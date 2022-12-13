CAMDEN HILLS — Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points and Elena Willis had 12 as the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team cruised past Camden Hills, 55-32 on Tuesday night.

Julianna Allen chipped in eight points for the Eagles (2-0).

Leah Jones led Camden Hills (0-1) with nine points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 45, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Breckyn Winship had 16 points and seven steals to lead the Guardians (1-1) at Eliot.

Ellie Leach added 16 points and Bri Cluff hauled in 10 rebounds for Seacoast, which used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to put it away.

Advertisement

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree (0-1) with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINTHROP 79, WISCASSET 13: Cole Bard scored 15 points as the Ramblers (1-1) handled the Wolverines (0-1).

Braden Branagan and Carter Rivers each added 11 points for Winthrop.

Dylan Akers led Wiscasset (0-1) with 9 points.

Advertisement

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 75, PINE TREE ACADEMY 40: Sunny Johnson scored 18 points with 20 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists to lead Seacoast Christian (1-1) over Pine Tree Academy (0-1) at Eliot.

Eli Cardinal added 19 points and Seth Vegas had 13 for Seacoast, which led 38-20 at halftime.

Shalom Kwitonda led Pine Tree with nine points on three 3-pointers.

LISBON 66, BUCKFIELD 33: The Greyhounds (1-1) pulled away in the second quarter and ran to an Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Bucks (0-2) in Lisbon.

Levi Tibbetts scored a game-high 17 points for Lisbon, which outscored Buckfield 24-8 in the second. Aidan Parker added 12 points for the Greyhounds.

Ayden Jefferson paced the Bucks with 14 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: