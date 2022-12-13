MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.

Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing 7 of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.

The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game this season.

Looking to bounce back from a Sunday night loss at Houston in which they were held to 92 points – their second-lowest total in a game this season – the Bucks made 45 of 82 shots (54.9%).

Portis scored six points and grabbed a pair of rebounds during his first three minutes on the floor, sparking a 16-6 run that helped the Bucks take a 38-27 lead after one quarter.

The Warriors trailed 64-52 at the break. Golden State stayed close by making 11 3s in the opening half, and hit 20 of 50 3-point tries in the game.

Advertisement

An 8-2 run to open the second half helped Milwaukee create some separation. Khris Middleton pushed the Bucks’ lead to 21 with a 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the quarter.

76ERS 123, KINGS 103: Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and Philadelphia scored 80 points in the first half and cruised to a win over visiting Sacramento.

Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing.

ROCKETS 111, SUNS 97: Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as host Houston never trailed in beating slumping Phoenix.

The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of Coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.

Advertisement

It was the second straight victory for the Rockets, who beat Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Already playing without Devin Booker, the Suns, who dropped their fifth straight, didn’t have Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne in the second half after both were injured before halftime. Ayton injured his left ankle and Payne sustained a right foot injury.

NOTES

AWARDS: The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has five trophies named for Maurice Podoloff – the league’s first commissioner. But after six decades of the award bearing Podoloff’s name, the NBA decided the time was right to rebrand.

The Jordan trophy will stand 23.6 inches tall and weigh 23.6 pounds – nods to his jersey number and six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls – but is not a depiction of him. The chairman of the Charlotte Hornets approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself. He also declined a request for comment through the NBA.

The league has rebranded almost all its trophies in the last two seasons, even adding some new ones. The league revealed that The Jerry West Award is being introduced and will be given to the NBA Clutch Player of the Year – which, like almost all other league awards, will be voted on by a media panel. NBA coaches will nominate players for the clutch award.

Also, the Defensive Player of the Year will now receive The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy; the Rookie of the Year will receive The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy; the Sixth Man of the Year will now receive The John Havlicek Trophy; and the NBA’s Most Improved Player will receive The George Mikan Trophy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous