NEWARK, N.J. — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss.

With both teams playing their second game in two nights, Hintz snapped a 1-all tie with his 13th goal of the season off a scrum in the crease in front of Devils netminder Akira Schmid.

Ty Dellandrea, Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-3-3 in its last 16 games against the Devils. Lindell and Marchment both scored into an empty net.

Miles Wood had New Jersey’s goal.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and Florida beat visiting Columbus.

It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19.

The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid.

HURRICANES 1, RED WINGS 0: Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in Carolina’s win at Detroit.

SABRES 6, KINGS 0: Tage Thompson scored two third-period power-play goals, and Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots in Buffalo’s win over visiting Los Angeles.

Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored goals 13 seconds apart midway through the final period, and Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored during a six-goal third-period outburst. Dylan Cozens had three assists and the Sabres improved to 6-3-2 in their past 11 since snapping an eight-game skid.

LIGHTNING 6, KRAKEN 2: Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored 3:23 apart in the second period, Nikita Kucherov had three assists and Tampa Bay won at home.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and Ian Cole, Erik Cernak and Steven Stamkos had the other Lightning goals. Tampa Bay has won all three games against the second-year Kraken, outscoring them 13-3.

The surging Lightning have won 11 of 14 overall.

Jared McCann and Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, DUCKS 0: Mitch Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as Toronto thumped visiting Anaheim.

Alexander Kerfoot scored twice for Toronto (19-5-6), and John Tavares and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist.

Michael Bunting, TJ Brodie and Joey Anderson provided the rest of the offense.

