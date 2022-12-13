Chebeague Island

Wed.  12/21  6 p.m.  Selectboard Meeting  Town Hall

Cumberland

Tue.  12/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Falmouth

Fri.  12/16  3 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee, Human Services  Town Hall

Tue.  12/20  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Town Hall

Wed.  12/21  3 p.m.  REAC, Conservation Commission, Appointments Committee  Town Hall

Freeport

Mon.  12/19  6 p.m.  Police Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Tue.  12/20  6 p.m.  Town Council  Council Chambers

Wed.  12/21  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Council Chambers

Thu.  12/22  6 p.m.  Downtown Freeport Task Force  Zoom

North Yarmouth

Mon.  12/19  3 p.m.  Cemetery Commission  Community Center

Mon.  12/19  5:30 p.m.  Living Well Committee  WH/CC

Tue.  12/20  5:30 p.m.  North Yarmouth School Fund  WH/CC

