KENNEBUNKPORT – When there is an emergency, law enforcement officers in a town or city can rely on mutual aid from other municipalities, state, and county police through a statewide mutual aid agreement.

These days, when keeping staffing numbers up to where they should be is an ongoing issue, police in Kennebunkport, Kennebunkport and Wells are looking to a newly-crafted mutual aid proposal that would allow officers to step in to help deal with a tough call without a formal request, if staffing is down on a shift.

Kennebunkport’s select board voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding on Dec. 8. Kennebunk and Wells select boards are expected to take up the matter at upcoming meetings.

Kennebunkport Police Chief Craig Sanford said his agency has 14 sworn law enforcement positions. Currently there are two openings, which can make staffing challenging, he said.

Sanford envisions the mutual aid agreement to be useful in situations like a particularly difficult domestic call, or a brawl. If staffing is an issue at the home department, “we’ll be able to call on each other for help,” he said. “In a time of need they are committing to come over here, if and when they can.”

The memorandum spells out that automatic mutual aid will be provided between the police departments as needed, and each dispatch center will be notified when staffing levels necessitate automatic mutual aid response based on each agency’s needs. The request for assistance under the compact is to be made only when the requesting agency has exhausted or fully committed its available officers.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Police Chief Robert McKenzie said with continually having to mandate that officers work overtime due to staff vacancies, departments may potentially have to operate below what are considered minimum staffing levels to prevent burnout.

“That’s when we rely on mutual aid,” he said.

Pending approval by select boards in all three municipalities, if an officer goes to a call alone and needs help, the agreement means formal request is not needed, he said.

In Kennebunk, there are 24 full-time officer positions and 10 reserves. As of late last week, there was one vacancy – but McKenzie said that can change day-to-day in the current job market, where departments across Maine are competing for law enforcement officers.

“(This is) a way we can provide support to one another, keep officers safe and take care of their wellness,” said McKenzie.

Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam said her department has 24 sworn officers and 10 reserves who work during the summer. Currently, there are three full-time vacancies.

She said if one of the three towns has a call that is considered a two-person response situation and there is just one available, the other town or towns can respond immediately.

“This is being proactive for officers on the road and making sure they have the help they need,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: