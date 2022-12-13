We haven’t seen much, if any, snow for most of Maine so far this season. What’s even crazier is that most of the snow has been washed away by rainstorms moving as far north as Aroostook County.

By this time in the season, we would typically see around 9 inches in Bangor, 6 inches in Portland and 20 inches in Caribou. The numbers so far don’t show anywhere near that, except in Caribou where more than a foot of snow has fallen since July.

On average, the state gets around 60 inches or so of snow from Portland to Bangor. But that just hasn’t been the case yet, with a lot of storms running inland and bringing warm, tropical moisture north.

Some of that is about to change toward the end of the workweek.

A larger storm will move across the U.S. and redevelop along the Maine coastline late Thursday into Friday and the weekend.

At this time, I expect a rain and wind event along the coast all the way to the foothills, where a wintry mix is expected. Heavy snow is a good bet for the higher terrain of the western and northern mountains.

Check my social media throughout the week for updates on the storm. You can find me at Facebook.com/jasonnappiwx.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous