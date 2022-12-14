The Huntington Common Charitable Fund is approaching its year-end application deadline. The fund seeks proposals from nonprofit organizations to improve the lives of older adults in York County, and is stewarded by the Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation. So far in 2022, donations have totaled over $290,000.

Past projects funded by the charitable fund include Saco Cycles, a program from Age Friendly Saco that gives older adults living in residential care facilities an adaptive cycling experience using a specially built TrioBike.

“It has been truly heartwarming to see the joy of experiencing a bicycle ride again,” said Jean Saunders, director at Age-Friendly Saco.

Huntington Common Charitable Fund have been awarded to support mental health supports for older adults in partnership with Sweetser, transportation services from Heart to Heart Ageless Love, and a farm share program for older adults facilitated by Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“The variety of ideas and programs we see every year is inspiring,” said Rachel Peter, a community relations administrator and officer with Kennebunk Savings. “We’re honored to serve as the stewards of this fund and to help give back to older adults in this community.”

The next grant deadline is Dec. 31. Nonprofit organizations with programs focusing on bettering the lives of older adults in York County can apply at www.kennebunksavings.com/about/community-promise/huntington-common-charitable-fund/.

Christmas Eve service offered at Church on the Cape

A candlelight service is scheduled for 9 p.m. Christmas Eve at Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise.

The service will feature lessons and carols format with a full choir and The Song Sisters, hand-held candles while singing Silent Night. Participants are asked to note the new time and that there is no family service in the afternoon. Church on the Cape, located at 3 Langsford Road in Cape Porpoise, is wheelchair accessible.

Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation seeks community input

The town of Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input about the town’s parks and facilities to guide the development of a Master Plan.

In collaboration with Terrence J. DeWan & Associates Landscape Architects and Planners, the town is working to develop a Master Plan of existing facilities, amenities, and the anticipated future facility and recreational program needs of the community. In addition to a prioritized list of recommendations for park and facility improvements to guide development and

maintenance over the next decade, the Master Plan will also provide conceptual design work for the community’s two largest parks: Firefighter’s Park and Parson’s Field.

The first step in the process is to conduct a survey of residents and park users to find out what is needed and best suited for the community’s parks. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/KportParksRec on the Master Plan website where visitors can also learn about Kennebunkport’s open spaces and watch the Parks and Recreation story unfold.

People wishing to complete a paper copy of the survey can pick one up at the following locations:

• Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation Department, 20 Recreation Way;

• Kennebunkport Town Hall, 6 Elm St.;

• Kennebunkport Police Department, 101 Main St.;

• and Kennebunkport Public Health Department, 101A Main St.

“Your input is valuable to the department,” wrote the parks and recreation department in a press release. “Whether you live, work, learn, and/or play in Kennebunkport we want to hear what you think. Tell us what you would like to see in your community by taking this survey. Please complete and return or submit the survey by Jan. 31, 2023.”

Graves Library hosts Holiday Raffle Fundraiser

Graves Memorial Library announced that it has a Barbie Basket and a Lego basket to raffle. Proceeds will benefit children’s programming. Tickets are 1 for $10 or 3 for $25, and may be purchased at the library.

Bidders can view the baskets, or buy them online by clicking the donate button at www.graveslibrary.org. Those purchasing online should specify basket preference in the notes section.

The drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Local pick-up only.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust commemorates 50 years with release of fundraising book

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust book, “To Preserve Forever- The History of the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust 1973 — 2023,” is a 213-page, hardcover book, chronicling the 50-year history of the trust through words and images. According to a Dec. 8 news release from the trust, “Many people have put their heart, soul, sweat equity, monetary and real estate contributions, both large and small, into a common belief — preserving land for use by current and future generations, and to managing properties in a way that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.”

According to author David Jourdan, the book “explains the origins of the organization in the 1960s and tells of its founding in 1973. There is a narrative of each decade covering major events, the evolution of the trust, and member anecdotes. A complete record of land acquisitions and a list of major contributors are included. A historical timeline running through the book shows how developments in environmental movements, happenings in pop culture, disasters, and discoveries occurred in the context of Kennebunkport Conservation Trust’s history.”

The book is on sale with 100 percent of the $100-price supporting the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust’s efforts to preserve land for all to enjoy. To purchase, visit www.kporttrust.org.

First Parish to host solstice concert

A solstice concert will be offered Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. The event will feature award-winning pianist and music director Christopher Staknys on the grand piano.

Both classical and seasonal music, along with readings, will reflect this time of year when northerners are most distant from the sun. First Parish has offered an event on the solstice for many years.

Staknys is a graduate of The Juilliard School (2018) with a degree in solo piano performance. He has appeared as performer and composer in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Paris and Salzburg at venues including Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall. He has won numerous competitions including first prize in the Steinway Society of Massachusetts Piano Competition.

A donation of $5 or more is suggested for adults, but not required. Children will be admitted free of charge. All are welcome.

Wreath-laying ceremony planned at Arundel Cemetery

The Arundel Cemetery board is inviting the public to a wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The board has partnered with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans by placing Christmas wreaths on their headstones.

Officials said more than 450 wreaths have been donated, assuring a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the cemetery, located at 4 Walkers Lane, Kennebunkport.

Last-Minute Shoppers Craft Fair announced

For the fifth year, the Last-Minute Shoppers Craft Fair will offer handmade gifts made by local residents. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street in Kennebunk.

The fair will feature a variety of crafts, including handmade soap and washcloths, jewelry, paintings, fused glass, hand-printed tea towels, T-shirts, and calendars, greeting cards, journals, pickles and jams, lavender pillows, handbags, baby treasures, and more.

Frinklepod Farm Cafe will offer snacks, drinks and lunch from local produce. It will be open form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will benefit Welcoming Immigrants Our New Neighbors, a local group that supports immigrants in Biddeford and Saco.

Lego Club meets at Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a Lego Club for children ages 4 and older. Lego Club will meet on Friday, Dec. 30, from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Come and build new and imaginative creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All Lego blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to leave personal Legos at home. Registration is appreciated.

Lego Club is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information or to register, call 985-2173, ext. 108 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Tech Time slated for Tuesdays and Wednesdays

To sign up for one of Kennebunk Free Library’s Tech Time appointments, visit the front desk to be placed on the scheduling sheet. Appointments to meet 1-on-1 with the technology educator can be scheduled Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Appointments are 45 minutes long, but there is always an opportunity to schedule a follow-up appointment. When setting up the appointment, describe the issue to be addressed. If possible, also make sure to bring the charged device with along with usernames and passwords.

For more information, visit the front desk, call 207-985-2173, or email the technology educator at [email protected]

Graves Library plans holiday activities

Graves Library will host Story Time with Mrs. Claus on Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mrs. Claus will read holiday stories to friends and families. She will arrive with lights flashing. The event features songs and treats, too.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit graveslibrary.org. The library is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is located at 18 Maine St.

Teen mystery badge bundles available at library

Students looking for new pins to decorate coats, bookbags, can visit Kennebunk Free Library starting Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m., when mystery badge bundles will be available in the Teen Room (Walker Room). Filled with pins featuring Pokemon characters, Kermit the Frog, Animals on Computers, and all sorts of other things, the bundles are a surprise for the holiday season. Available while bundles last. The mystery bundle pick-up event is free, wheelchair accessible, and open to teens ages 10 and older. For more information,, see Miss Emmaline in the Children’s Room, or call at 207-985-2173.

Kennebunk Free Library announces upcoming activities

It’s time for Story time. On Mondays at 10 a.m., join Miss Maria inside the library for songs, stories and rhymes. Story times are designed for ages 2-5, but everyone is welcome. The events are free and wheelchair accessible.

Upcoming story time dates include Dec. 19.

Chill Gaming: Ready to chill, eat snacks, and play some games? Come hang out with friends, test out gaming card decks, play on the library’s Nintendo Switch, try out new RPG board games, or anything else in between for Chill Gaming. Because of the holiday break, the group will meet on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There will be games provided by the library, but players are free to bring their own games, learn new games at their own pace, or just hang out and listen to some lofi beats. The event is free, wheelchair accessible, and open to teens ages 10 and older. For more information, see Miss Emmaline in the Children’s Room, or call at 207-985-2173.

Gingerbread person kits: December’s STEAM Kit from Kennebunk Free Library has a sweet twist. During the month of December, the library will have all the supplies needed to decorate a gingerbread person. Kits will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 1, and will be available while supplies last. Decorating a gingerbread person encourages spatial visualization, problem solving and artistic creativity. Each kit will include a gingerbread person, icing, and some candies for decorating. Participants are encouraged to take a picture of the creation and email to [email protected] The library will create a virtual display with the photos.

December exhibit features ‘Student Images’

Kennebunk Free Library announced its next Speers Gallery exhibit, Student Images, featuring photographs by students around the world facilitated by Picture Pals, an organization co-founded by Kennebunkport residents Lorraine and Paul Star and their lifelong friend Joe Highland, who “has dedicated his life to helping others to have a better future.”

According to a news release, “After retiring from teaching, Paul and Lorraine, who are avid photographers and travelers, decided it was time to give back. Through Picture Plans, they offer photography workshops for youth in low resource and underserved communities throughout the world.”

The exhibit will showcase Picture Plans student work produced during workshops in Mexico, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Cambodia, Liberia, and the Cherokee Nation.

The students who took the photographs are between ages 15-18 and, previous to Picture Pals, had no formal training in photography. According to Paul, the students “embraced the camera and the photography courses. They prepared themselves to give the world a glimpse into their soul.”

The exhibit runs through Dec. 31, and the public is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Maine illustrators on view at museum

The Brick Store Museum announced its newest exhibition, The Great State of Illustration in Maine, in collaboration with Illustration Institute, is on view through February. The exhibit features more than 80 historic and contemporary illustrators who call Maine home.

Maine illustrators in the exhibition include Dahlov Ipcar, Ashley Bryan, Barbara Cooney, NC Wyeth, Rockwell Kent, Edward Hopper and Francis Hamabe. Current illustrators such as Matt Tavares, Chris van Dusen, Melissa Sweet, Scott Nash, Nancy Gibson-Nash, Stephen Costanza, Tim Sample, and Wade Zahares have also shared work that adorn four full galleries of artwork to illustrate the work of Maine illustrators.

