FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – There was the trip out to Las Vegas. Then there was the trip to Miami. Each moment was important for Josh Uche. He listened, observed and learned from one of the NFL’s greats.

They say never meet your heroes. Uche is certainly glad he did.

This budding pass rushing star has always idolized Von Miller. That’s ‘his’ guy. That’s the player he always wanted to be like. In 2021, Uche met with Miller twice. There was his ‘Pass Rush Summit’ in Las Vegas. Then there was the 1-on-1 time in Miami. Each moment was important for Uche.

This season, the Patriots linebacker has drawn comparisons to Miller. That’s only fitting. Before each game, he watches film on the legend. Each day in practice, he works on Miller’s pass rush moves. As he enters this week with a career-high 10 sacks, Uche says he owes some of his success to the man he’s idolized since he was a teenager.

“I’ve watched Von Miller ever since I started high school. That’s like my OG,” Uche said. “We spent some time in the offseason of my second year in Miami. He kind of took me under his wing. We had a lengthy discussion about the pass rush. At this pass rush summit, I learned a lot of stuff. I watch Von Miller before a lot of my games. I watch him all the time.”

Uche was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-sack performance against Arizona on Monday. It’s his second three-sack game this season. Since Week 8, Uche has 10 sacks. That leads the NFL with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa second with 7.5 sacks.

The 24-year-old Uche came into this season with a career-high three sacks last year. For him the success boils down to a few things. There’s a change in his approach mentally, but there’s also the work he puts into this game. That includes Miller’s teachings.

The two connected in 2020 when Uche was drafted by the Patriots in the second round. His friend, Theo Smith, is a videographer who works with Miller. He had the pass rusher FaceTime Uche on draft night to congratulate him.

Uche worked with Miller and several other NFL pass rushers during Miller’s fifth annual pass rush summit in 2021. He was one of 12 attendees who worked with the Pro Bowler, DeMarcus Ware and pass rushing coach Chuck Smith. That was a great experience, but it didn’t compare to the trip to Miami.

That year, his friend Theo Smith told Uche that Miller would be available to hang out for a day in Miami Uche traveled to Miller’s home where they discussed everything about rushing the quarterback. Miller talked to him about his famous ‘ghost’ move and more that day. The pair went out to dinner and talked more about football.

“We linked up and it was just me and him and we were talking ball,” said Uche. “I asked him everything. Like bro, everything. That’s one of my favorite football players of all time. The fact that he’s such a cool guy and we got to spend time and stuff – he broke the game down to me, gave me some wisdom, it was definitely big for me.”

Uche also learned about Miller’s passion for the game. The Buffalo Bills edge rusher is not only a workhorse, but has fun on the field. Uche noted Miller’s sack celebrations and different dances he does, saying he hopes to one day have that much fun.

After the Patriots lost to the Bills two weeks ago, Uche was disappointed to see that Miller, who is out for the season with a knee injury, wasn’t at the game. That’s when he sent him a direct message on Instagram. Miller got back to him and the pair talked and the eight-time Pro Bowler gave Uche props for his performance.

This season, Uche’s currently ninth in the NFL in sacks. He says he’s also leaned on teammate Matthew Judon for help and between the words of wisdom from Miller and his Pro Bowl teammate, Uche is finally putting it all together.

“Honestly, I’ve just stopped thinking,” Uche said. “I’m taking each play for what it is and giving it everything I have. I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get so I try to go out there and maximize whatever plays I get. If the sacks come, they come. If they don’t, they don’t.

“I just want to know when the game’s over, I gave everything I had each snap.”

