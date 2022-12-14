SKOWHEGAN — New Balance is planning a $65 million expansion of its manufacturing center on Walnut Street and anticipates creating about 200 jobs in the next couple of years, town officials were told Tuesday.

John Campbell, the company’s vice president of corporate services, said in a presentation to selectmen that consumer demand for New Balance footwear is driving the expansion and that the company hopes to begin construction on a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing addition in May and then move in by August 2024.

Renovations of the mill building that are part of the project would then begin, covering about 20,000 square feet, and be completed by the end of 2024, Campbell said.

New Balance has owned the Skowhegan facility for about 40 years and approximately 250 people are employed there now.

Selectman Steven Govoni noted the New Balance announcement is just the latest economic spark for the town. For instance, plans call for the development of the Kennebec riverfront and the former Solon Manufacturing mill is being renovated to add a brewery, hotel and apartments.

“In the next three years there’s about $300 million worth of investment happening in Skowhegan,” Govoni said. “We haven’t seen this type of growth since 1901 (when the downtown was being built out in the years before World War I).”

