ROCKLAND – Barbara “Barbie” Patricia Haynes Witham, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was 77. She was born on Sept. 13, 1945 in Portland, the third of three girls to Linwood and Barbara (Frazee) Haynes.

Educated in Bath, she graduated from Morse High School in 1964, where she excelled as a State Champion diver, played the bass drum in the band and rode horseback. Her childhood was spent between the “Green Street Gang” in Bath, the Birch Point kids on the New Meadows River and the Boystown Camp in Willimantic, Maine.

On May 8, 1969, Barbara married the love of her life, Robert (Jake) B. Witham, and they embarked on their lifelong journey of making numerous places their home. Rockland was their mainstay, a place where they entertained family and friends constantly. She was a devoted mom to Troy, Kim and Tori. She had an infectious smile along with a kind and compassionate spirit. She was the “cool mom” in the neighborhood: tough, brilliant, cheerful and caring. She could do it all: change propane tanks, drive all-terrain vehicles, cozy up camps and homes, even build awesome bonfires on the beach.

Winters were spent in Boca Grande, Fla., for 30 years, where Jake worked as the maître d’ of the Gasparilla Inn, and Barbara was a dedicated stay-at-home mom. Once the kids got older she began to work in the inn’s gift shop and dining room. In Boca she enjoyed beach combing, swimming, sunning, and having family and friends visit from afar.

Summers were meant for Large Green Island in Penobscot Bay. While Jake lobstered, she held down the homestead. She kept camp, mowed and cooked for family and friends who came to visit throughout the summer. She gardened, collected well water, and enjoyed all that island life and nature had to offer. The Island was her “happy place,” with memories saved through numerous photo albums and videos. Barbie was blessed to have spent every summer there for 50 years, until 2019.

The fall season meant Boystown Camp (Lodge) in Willimantic, Maine. These trips found her admiring the fall foliage, taking walks in the woods or along the river, visiting friends and relatives that lived close by, and entertaining children while the men hunted deer. She enjoyed going “upta camp” for 66 years and never tired of collecting leaves and taking amazing pictures of the trees as they changed. All these special places were the catalyst for a lifetime of enjoying the beauty the earth holds. She shared this beauty with anyone and everyone in her life.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Jake) Witham; her parents, Linwood and Barbara (Frazee) Haynes; her in-laws, Afton (Graffie) Bates Witham and John D.Haggett, and grandson, Jacob Witham.

Barbara is survived by her son, Troy (Dawn) Witham, daughter, Kim Stone, Todd Starbird; step-daughter, Tori Witham Plummer Lebel and husband Louis; sisters, Carol (Skip) Young, Sharon (Haynes) and Kurt Olsen, brothers-in-law, Nathan (Frauke) Witham, Barry Witham, sister-in-law, Wendy (Witham) Wilkerson and Gale Wilkerson; grandchildren, Haylie and Ben Witham, Joey (Mackenzie) Norris, Tyler (Grace) Plummer, Erin Plummer; nephews, Michael (Amy) Young, Peter (Lynn) Young, Michael R. (Karin) Witham, David (Marina) Witham, Michael B. Witham, Drake (Hazel) Witham, Jon (Cathy) Wilkerson, Mark (Kristyn) Wilkerson; niece, Sara (Zach) Mcfarlen; great-grandchildren, Stella and Sophie Plummer, and Kairi; great-nieces and great-nephews, Wilder, Jasper, Lily, Grayson, Hudson, Alexander, Charlotte, Gray, Cole, Kessler, Sawyer, Brexton, Kason, Quinn, Piper and Oakley. She is also survived by numerous second and third cousins too many to name, if you know what I mean by mentioning the last name Witham!

There were also numerous friends who Barbie thought the world of. Never enough room to mention them all, but she appreciated her close bonds with Toni (Jay) Katz, Fred and Prudy Turner, Scotty Brooks, Winnie Cooper, Susan Hoots, and Bill and Marty Levitt.

The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at the Owls Head Homestead for all the wonderful ways they watched over Barbie to make her feel at home while being away from home.

We would also like to extend a thank you to the Sussman House for providing a peaceful, graceful, dignified, and loving environment for Barbie, her family, and friends. The home is a tremendous gift to all who go through its doors.

Find your favorite Bee Gees, ABBA or Eagles song, pour a glass of wine, sing and dance to your heart’s content, look for the green glow at sunset, and toast to a life well lived, BAR BAH RAH! Nighty Nooty…

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Rockland Elks Club, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those who would like to share a story or memory with Barbie’s family can do so on their

Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland, Maine.

Donations in Barbie’s memory can be made to:

the Sussman House or:

a charity of your choice

