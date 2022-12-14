Gove, Donald Frederick 87, of Falmouth, Dec. 11. Visitation, Dec. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.
