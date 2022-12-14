FALMOUTH – Donald Frederick Gove, DMD, died Dec. 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with vascular dementia at the age of 87. Don was born April 5, 1935 to Dr. Frederick and Kathleen (Scully) Gove in Concord, N.H. He grew up in Concord where he enjoyed time with his sister and cousins on the family’s dairy farm, spending summers at the beach in Rye, N.H. and endless outdoor adventures with his beloved first dog, Vicky.

In high school, he played the bass drum in the marching band, was on the debating team and voted the cutest boy in the class, only to be voted “most changed” at a later reunion. After graduating from Concord High, Don entered the Pre-Med program at the University of New Hampshire. He graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 1961. He was selected to join the Oral Surgery program and residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City for two years of oral surgery training, followed by a capstone year at Boston University School of Dental Medicine. He was a board certified oral surgeon and member of International College of Dentists.

﻿Don and Missy moved to Portland in 1964 and later to Falmouth. He practiced oral surgery in the area for over 35 years. He was affiliated with both Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospitals. Don was a gifted surgeon, beloved teacher and even better known for his incredible kindness and genuine interest in each patient. He was also on the Board of Trustees at North Yarmouth Academy and a member of Holy Martyrs Church.

﻿A true renaissance man, Don retired in 2001 to pursue creative interests and spend time with family. Together, Don and Missy enjoyed traveling the world, great art, deepening their knowledge and focus on spiritual growth. Don was a gifted musician and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He was always the life of the party. His artistry lives on in his photography, the musicians he inspired and his beautiful gardens that include many of the metal sculptures he created later in life.

﻿His appreciation and enthusiasm for the great outdoors and all its beauty was boundless. Bird watching, botany, fishing and mountain biking were some of his favorite activities, along with training and breeding German Shorthaired Pointers. Most of all, Don loved spending time with family and friends who will never forget how special he made each one of us feel. He was thoughtful and generous. He used these traits to advocate and bring joy to others, including his patients and the community.

﻿He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Arline (Missy) Halpin Gove; their five children, Maria Gove Tringale (Paul) of Medford, Mass., Kathleen Gove (Thomas Snitker) of Copenhagen, Denmark, Matthew Gove (Bevin) of Fairfield, Conn., Andrea Gove Martin (Scott) of Sun Valley, Idaho, Joanna Gove Smith (Tim) of Fairfield, Conn.; along with 14 grandchildren and his sister, Annabel Grady of Napa, Calif. He was recently predeceased by his grandson Mack Martin.

﻿The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd, Falmouth on Saturday Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Services will be lived streamed by going to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Burial will take place in the spring.

﻿The family is grateful to the incredible care providers at The Mooring on Foreside and Compassus Hospice. Their combined care was extraordinary and loving.

﻿You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a gift to:

Holy Martyrs Church, North Yarmouth Academy or perhaps a charity

of your choice

﻿