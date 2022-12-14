SCARBOROUGH – Judi Berry Dery died on Nov. 29, 2022, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born on Feb. 10, 1943, grew up in Portland, and attended Deering High School. Those who knew her describe her the kindest, most generous person, always looking to enjoy life and eager to organize events, whether professional or just for fun.

Judi worked in Sears credit department and for a law firm before starting Professional Billing Services in 1979, a billing service for medical and counseling services. Judi was an original member of Maine Medical Practice Management Association (MMPMA), as well as being active in several medical management and businesswomen’s organizations

﻿While at the law firm for ten years, she established many close lifelong friendships, including Gloria Helfler and Esther Preble. She considered attorney John J. Flaherty her mentor.

﻿A magazine article about Judy in 1989 described her as a successful person who respects herself and others and possesses the ability to make others feel significant.

﻿An active outdoorswoman, Judi enjoyed camping, canoeing, skiing, mountain climbing, swimming, sailing, racquetball, and ballroom dance, and she played on a softball team.

﻿While on a seven-day canoe trip with a singles network group in 1989 Judi met Bob Dery and they began dating a year later. They were married in 2000 and enjoyed 22 more years together. The last few years Bob lovingly helped Judi through her medical challenges until the end.

﻿Judi is survived by her husband Bob Dery; daughters Kim Nugent and Dawn Berry Valliere; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

﻿A celebration of life will be held Dec. 18, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 108 Hillcrest Avenue in Scarborough. All of Judi’s friends and associates are encouraged to attend to share remembrances of Judi.

To express condolences and to participate in Judi’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the Southern Maine

Agency on Aging

30 Barra Road

Biddeford, ME 04005

