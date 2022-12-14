STANDISH – Shirley Dorothy Sangillo, at age 93, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Dec. 10, 2022. She was born June 22, 1929, in Portland, a daughter of Myrtle and Edgar Varney Sr.

Shirley met the love of her life Ralph Sangillo and they married on Sept. 1, 1948. Together they raised five children. She was very creative and blessed her family with many handmade gifts.

Shirley was preceded by her loving husband Ralph Sr.; and her children, Irene Littlefield and Harry Stilphen. She is survived by her children Ralph Jr. and wife Christine, Kattrina, Michael Sr. and wife Diane, Cheryl Stilphen; along with 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at New Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway, South Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Shirley’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.