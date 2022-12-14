Breton Sr., Stephen “Nute” R. 71, of Naples, Dec. 10. Visitation, Dec. 17, 12 – 1 p.m., with Memorial Service at 1 p.m., Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, Westbrook.
