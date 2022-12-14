AUGUSTA — The man arrested Tuesday after driving onto the tarmac of the Augusta State Airport and smashing through a gate as he fled has been identified.

Corey Adams, 28, who was last known to be a Skowhegan resident, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal trespass, driving to endanger and violating probation, according to Kevin Lully, deputy chief of the Augusta police.

Adams is being held without bail at Kennebec County Jail because he was on probation at the time of the incident, Lully said.

Prior to his arrest Tuesday near the airport, Adams crashed his vehicle at the nearby Arby’s at 219 Western Ave.

Around 2 p.m., police received reports of a possible hit and run at the fast food establishment.

“I don’t know if it was reported by someone at the store or another person, but we heard a vehicle had gone off the roadway and possibly struck a rock or other structure and then drove off,” Lully said.

Advertisement

As Augusta police officers responded to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road, Adams reportedly fled to the airport in a silver 2023 Toyota Tundra.

He proceeded to travel onto the airfield at a high speed, according to Airport Manager John Guimond, and plowed through one of its rear gates that enters onto Old Winthrop Road after an airport worker approached the truck to see what was going on.

It was the first time in at least the 26 years Lully has worked for the Augusta police that a car drove onto the airfield.

Guimond said there were no planes landing or taking off at the time and that no flights were delayed due to the action. A Cape Air flight landed, as scheduled, about an hour after the incident.

Adams was the only occupant of the vehicle, which had been perforated with dozens of drill holes, police said.

Lully said he is not sure what the 28-year-old’s motive was and could not specify whether police recovered a drill from the vehicle as it would be an “item of evidentiary value” in an ongoing investigation.

The vehicle had been purchased “just a couple days prior” to the incident and was registered to Adams, according to Lully.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: