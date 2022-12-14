GIRLS

Audrey Cohen, Greely junior: Cohen holds the state record in the 100-yard breast stroke (1:03.27) and is defending Class B champ in the 50 freestyle. She also posted state-best times in the 200 individual medley (2:06.75) and 100 free (52.49). She has verbally committed to continue her swimming career at the University of Alabama.

Abby Hollis, Greely senior: Hollis is the defending Class B state champion in the 100 backstroke and was named to the 2022 Varsity Maine All-State swim team. She also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley. Her best times in the backstroke, IM and 100, 200 and 500 freestyle were among the top 10 statewide.

Jillian James, Falmouth sophomore: James, a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, is the defending Class A state champion in diving. Her winning score of 410.85 points was the highest total since Charlotte Janelle, also from Falmouth, set the meet record of 417.40 almost seven years ago.

Brooke Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth junior: Mahoney, another member of the Varsity Maine All-State swim team, is the defending Class B state champion in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She swam 53.31 in the former and 1:56.30 in the latter. She also anchored the 400 free relay that clinched a team championship for the Capers.

Chloe Matthews, Kennebunk senior: Matthews placed third in the Class A 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly, despite an upper back/shoulder injury that limited her training. She also placed third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free as a freshman.

Sarah Palmer, Brunswick senior: Palmer was runner-up in the Class A 100 breast stroke last February, with a time (1:07.90) that was second in the state, regardless of class, all season. She also placed seventh in the 200 individual medley.

Abby Rosingana, Gorham senior: Rosingana is the defending South Southwesterns champion in the 500 free. She also finished second in the Class A 500 free and third in the 200 individual medley. Her time of 5:28.26 was surpassed by only three other girls in the state last winter.

Lucy Shaw, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Shaw was Class B runner-up in the 200 individual medley and placed third in the 100 butterfly to help the Capers win their fourth straight team title. She also led off Cape’s meet-clinching 400 free relay.

Hope Taylor, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Taylor is defending Class B champion in the 500 freestyle and also placed 10th in the 50 free. Her regular-season 500 time of 5:19.99 was the state’s fastest in Class B. She also ranked among Class B’s Top 10 in backstroke, 200 free and 200 IM.

Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen, Camden Hills senior: Van Lonkhuyzen was Class A runner-up in the 200 individual medley and placed fourth in the 100 freestyle to lead the Windjammers to a state championship. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 free relay.

BOYS

Matt Desmond, Greely senior: Desmond is the defending Class B champion in the 200-yard freestyle, with a time of 1:46.79. He also was runner-up in the 500 free in 4:54.53. His times ranked fourth and third, respectively, among all Maine swimmers last winter.

Andrew Leighton, Morse senior: Leighton placed third in the Class B 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 backstroke to help the Shipbuilders finish fifth overall in team competition. He is also the defending KVAC champion in both butterfly and backstroke.

Henry Lowery, Kennebunk senior: Lowery placed fourth in the Class A 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke. His times in those and two other events (100 and 500 free) ranked among the state’s top 25 last winter, regardless of class.

Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth junior: McKenney, a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, placed third in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breast stroke to help the Capers win the Class B state title. He also swam on the 400 free relay that set a meet record of 3:16.50.

Aidan Saunders, Mt. Ararat junior: Saunders placed fourth in the Class A 100 breast stroke. He also finished sixth in the 50 free and is the top returner in that event. He also won KVAC Class A titles in the 50 free and 100 breast and set a school record in the latter, of 1:04.44.

Ethan Schulz, Scarborough senior: Schulz is the defending Class A champion in the 100 free (46.70) and 200 free (1:42.83). He won the latter event as a freshman. He also anchored the 200 and 400 free relays to help Scarborough win its first boys’ state title. Schulz was a member of the 2022 Varsity Maine All-State swim team.

David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth junior: Steinbrick was runner-up in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 free to help the Capers win the Class B state title. His North Southwesterns-winning time in the 500 free (4:45.46) was second-fastest in the state last winter.

Noah Viola, South Portland senior: Viola was runner-up in diving at the Class A state meet. His total of 262.85 points was surpassed last season by only two other divers statewide.

Asher Ward, Kennebunk junior: Ward, another member of the Varsity Maine All-State swim team, is the defending Class A diving champion. His highest score for 11 dives came at the South Southwesterns meet, where he topped out at 341.50 points. He also accounted for the state’s highest six-dive total when he scored 193.80 points earlier in February.

Evan Wardrop, Scarborough senior: Wardrop was Class A runner-up in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. His backstroke time (54.21) is the fastest of any returning swimmer. He also swam on two runner-up relay teams, the 200 medley and 400 free, that helped Scarborough win the state title.

