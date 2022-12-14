GIRLS

1. Cape Elizabeth: The four-time defending Class B state champion Capers show no signs of slowing down, although they aren’t as deep as usual. Juniors Brooke Mahoney and Hadley Mahoney lead the way along with sophomores Hope Taylor and Lucy Shaw. Sally Bakke, Grace Taylor and Mimi Esch provide senior leadership. Audrey Alberts heads a talented crop of freshmen.

2. Camden Hills: The Windjammers aim to defend their first Class A state title. Seniors Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen and Lucy Vannini captain a deep squad highlighted by juniors Lily Mott and Chloe Root and sophomores Sally Vannini, Lola Black and Rana Abess. Freshman Adella Brainerd will make noise in breaststroke and bolster the relays.

3. Greely: The Rangers feature a dozen seniors for a team looking to challenge for Class B supremacy. Junior Audrey Cohen, our reigning Varsity Maine Swimmer of the Year, already has committed to compete for the University of Alabama. Cohen and seniors Abby Hollis and Katie Hankinson are returning all-conference swimmers. More support comes from seniors Emma Richard, Emma Cyr and Hunter Maxham.

4. Thornton Academy: The Class A runner-up Golden Trojans are poised to make another run in February. All-conference senior McKenzie Lowry, classmate Isabelle Rocheleau and juniors Allie Lefebvre and Nora Freeman opened the season with a 1:58.97 school record in the 200 medley relay, snapping a mark from 1999. Senior Nabella Erskine, sophomore Hanna Bagel and freshman Anna Lefebvre add depth.

5. Gorham: The Rams finished middle-of-the-pack in Class A last winter but may be a surprise challenger come February. Joining all-conference senior Abby Rosingana are three freshmen, each of whom won individual races in their opening meet against Thornton: Hanna Logan (breast and 200 IM), Maya Moores (butterfly) and Stella Moores (200 free).

BOYS

1. Scarborough: For the first time in program history, the Red Storm are out to defend a Class A state title. New head coach Morgan Royle inherits a solid lineup headed by all-conference seniors Ethan Shulz and Evan Wardrop. Classmates Brendan Amann and Tanner Johnson, juniors Owen Kasper and Ryan Vigue and sophomore Stephen Ranger also return.

2. Cape Elizabeth: Graduation took a toll but the Capers still have quality swimmers to defend their Class B state title. All-conference juniors Cormac McKenney and David Steinbrick are joined by classmates Jack McCormick and Weston Lowe, seniors Rohan Yadav, Max Hemeon and Ian Plourde, sophomores Graham Plourde and Tiger McCormick and promising freshman Ian Connolly.

3. Greely: The Rangers finished third in Class B last winter and are poised to challenge once more. All-conference senior Matt Desmond leads the way. Juniors Tommy Leggat-Barr and Jacob Goldman and sophomore Asa Giffune return. New to the squad are junior Brady Hale (after a stint at Cheverus) and freshman Ike Barr.

4. South Portland: The Red Riots are looking to move up from fourth in Class A. Seniors Josh Lamour, Nick Reid and Lucas Inman and sophomore Gavin Olsen lend a veteran presence. Coach Ryan Green has seven new Mainers who are making big strides, from barely keeping their heads above water at the first practice to swimming a pool length without assistance. He noted that two of his newbies drew the loudest cheers opening night by completing the 50 free.

5. Kennebunk: The Rams were eighth in Class A last winter and don’t have much depth, but they do have talent. Junior Asher Ward is the defending diving state champ. The only senior, Henry Lowery, was fourth in the 200 free and seventh in backstroke. Junior Laird O’Brien also scored at the state meet.

