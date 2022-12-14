Brunswick forced 18 first-quarter turnovers and built a quick 29-4 lead before going on to a 70-43 victory over Greely on Wednesday night in Brunswick, winning a rematch of last year’s Class A South girls’ basketball final.

The Dragons (2-0) got 22 points from Dakota Shipley. Sophia Morin added 13 points, Alexis Morin had 12, and Maddy Werner also finished in double figures with 10.

Greely (1-1), the defending regional champion, was led by Sophia Ippolito with 16 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 68, WISCASSET 7: Brooke Brown scored 25 points and Maddie Brown chipped in with 13 as Falcons (2-1) overwhelmed the Wolverines (0-2) in Rumford.

Kailee Colby had four points for Wiscasset.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Evan Beaudette broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period, and the Golden Trojans (2-0) added three third-period goals to pull away from the Red Eddies (1-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Lucas Hubbard opened the scoring for Thornton. Campbell Cassidy answered for Edward Little.

Gavin Pellerin, Jacob Marcotte and Shane Bergeron were the other goal scorers.

ST. DOMINIC 10, MT. ARARAT 2: Ben Dumais and Erik Jones each recorded a hat trick as the Saints (1-1) beat Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.